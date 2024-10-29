BioWorld - Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Other news to note for October 29, 2024

Oct. 29, 2024
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Brook Health, Cogstate, Dassault, Linus Health, Medidata, Medlumics, MGI Tech, Neuraxis, Oncodna, Philips, Qure.ai, Roche Diagnostics, Revvity, Sherlock Biosciences, Startup Creasphere, Themednet.
