BioWorld - Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Ngenebio launches RNA diagnostic panel for solid tumor detection

Oct. 29, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Ngenebio Co. Ltd. launched a precision diagnostic panel called Oncoaccupanel RNA in South Korea Oct. 29 as a test to detect oncogenic fusion genes commonly found in solid tumors.
