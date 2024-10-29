BioWorld - Tuesday, October 29, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Oxford Medical Products lauds safety data for weight loss pill

Oct. 29, 2024
By Holland Johnson
A major increase in the popularity of weight loss drugs, particularly GLP-1s, has created a rivalry with traditional device orientated approaches, but a new technology aims to navigate the space between them.
BioWorld MedTech Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Gastric balloon Europe U.S.