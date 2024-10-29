BioWorld - Tuesday, October 29, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Additional data from Triluminate still iffy on mortality difference

Oct. 29, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. FDA’s approval of the Abbott Laboratories Triclip was predicated on a data set comprised of 350 patients, but an additional bolus of data seems to reinforce the rationale for the FDA approval, including improvements in quality of life.
Clinical Cardiovascular U.S.