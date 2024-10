TCT 2024

One-year data for TRISCEND II favorable for quality of life

The first year of data from the TRISCEND II study of the Evoque tricuspid valve by Edwards Lifesciences Corp. confirm the notion that reduced regurgitation has a big impact on patient well-being. While one-year data support the device’s safety, cardiovascular mortality at one year does not seem to decisively favor the device over medical management.