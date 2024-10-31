BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, October 31, 2024
TCT 2024
ACURATE study leaves Boston Scientific with lots of homework
Oct. 31, 2024
By
Mark McCarty
The ACURATE study of the Accurate neo2 TAVR device by Boston Scientific Corp., failed to demonstrate the device is non-inferior to established devices, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw up some roadblocks.
BioWorld MedTech
Clinical
Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics
Cardiovascular
TAVR