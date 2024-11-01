BioWorld - Friday, November 1, 2024
Patents

Deep learning models predict future cancer development

Nov. 1, 2024
By Simon Kerton
The first filing from Cancerrisk AI Inc. describes their development of a system that uses deep learning to predict future cancer risk from a biopsy image.
