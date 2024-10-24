BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Cellbion the latest radiopharma contender with Kosdaq IPO
Oct. 24, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Cellbion Co. Ltd. debuted on the tech-heavy Kosdaq board of the Korea Exchange Oct. 16, with share prices closing upward at ₩20,650 (US$14.94) – outdoing its initial price of ₩15,000 per share for 1.9 million shares.
