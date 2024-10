DBV making sure peanut-allergy patch plan sticks with FDA

DBV Technologies SA CEO Daniel Tasse said his firm will meet “very shortly” with the U.S. FDA for talks that will formalize an accelerated approval process for the Viaskin Peanut allergy patch. “Did this take longer than expected? Yes, it did,” Tasse said during a conference call update. “But this was a choice we made, and it was a necessary choice” in order to nail down precise requirements for the product.