BioWorld - Saturday, October 26, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Acerta Pharma discloses new MEN1/MLL interaction inhibitors

Oct. 25, 2024
No Comments
An Acerta Pharma BV patent describes new 1-H-pyrrolo[2,3-c]pyridine compounds acting as menin (MEN1)/MLL interaction inhibitors and thus reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents