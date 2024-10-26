BioWorld - Saturday, October 26, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Jiangsu Xingsheng Xinhui Pharmaceutical identifies PKMYT1 inhibitors

Oct. 25, 2024
No Comments
Jiangsu Xingsheng Xinhui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has synthesized new membrane-associated tyrosine- and threonine-specific Cdc2-inhibitory kinase (PKMYT1) inhibitors that are potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents