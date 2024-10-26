BioWorld - Saturday, October 26, 2024
Shanghai Jemincare Pharmaceuticals discovers new WRN inhibitors

Oct. 25, 2024
Shanghai Jemincare Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. patents report Werner syndrome ATP-dependent helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
