BioWorld - Wednesday, November 6, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

US CMS lauded, blasted for physician fee final rule for 2025

Nov. 5, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
Medicare coverage of digital mental health therapies has traditionally been lacking, but the final Medicare physician fee schedule for 2025 added three new codes to deal with the coverage gap.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. CMS