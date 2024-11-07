BioWorld - Thursday, November 7, 2024
GE Healthcare reports field correction for Evair compressors

Nov. 6, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The FDA announced a class I recall of Evair compressors by Chicago-based GE Healthcare due to elevated levels of formaldehyde when the devices are used with specific models of Carescape or Engstron ventilators.
