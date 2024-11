Roche’s blood tests show high accuracy in detecting Alzheimer's disease

Data from two Alzheimer’s tests being developed by Roche Holding AG showed high accuracy in detecting the disease in patients being tested for the condition. The tests measure biomarkers in the blood linked to Alzheimer’s and will help provide desperately needed information by letting patients know whether they have the disease or not, Margherita Carboni, Neurology Indication Lead at Roche Diagnostics told BioWorld.