BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
China's GLP-1 landscape
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
PFA re-energizes afib market
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, November 8, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Fibra patents smart underwear for monitoring fertility
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Patents
Fibra patents smart underwear for monitoring fertility
Nov. 7, 2024
By
Simon Kerton
The first patenting from Fibra Inc. sees its founder and CEO Parnian Majid describe their development of a non-invasive wearable device which tracks fertility data through the measurement of various physiological parameters.
BioWorld MedTech
Newco news
Artificial intelligence
Diagnostics
Monitoring
Mobile/smartphone app
Patents