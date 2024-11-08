BioWorld - Friday, November 8, 2024
Patents

Fibra patents smart underwear for monitoring fertility

Nov. 7, 2024
By Simon Kerton
The first patenting from Fibra Inc. sees its founder and CEO Parnian Majid describe their development of a non-invasive wearable device which tracks fertility data through the measurement of various physiological parameters.
