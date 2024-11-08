BioWorld - Friday, November 8, 2024
​FDA approval of J&J’s Varipulse ramps up PFA competition

Nov. 7, 2024
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Almost a year after U.S. FDA approval of the first pulsed field ablation device for treatment of atrial fibrillation, Johnson & Johnson secured FDA approval for its Varipulse system, intensifying competition in the rapidly growing market.
