Friday, November 8, 2024
FDA approval of J&J’s Varipulse ramps up PFA competition
Nov. 7, 2024
By
Annette Boyle
Almost a year after U.S. FDA approval of the first pulsed field ablation device for treatment of atrial fibrillation, Johnson & Johnson secured FDA approval for its Varipulse system, intensifying competition in the rapidly growing market.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
U.S.
510(k)
FDA