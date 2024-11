Med-tech financings October 2024

Med-tech funding rises, driven by private investments and follow-ons

Med-tech firms raised $22.71 billion in financings through October, an increase of 46% over the $15.59 billion raised during the same period in 2023. October’s value totaled $1.43 billion, up from $1.02 billion in September, but down from August's $3.67 billion.