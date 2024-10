Dyno has another AAV deal, its second with Roche for $1B

Privately held Dyno Therapeutics Inc. has added another notch to its adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors development portfolio in a deal with the Roche Group that includes $50 million up front and ultimately could top $1 billion. Dyno will help in developing next-generation AAV vectors, optimized by artificial intelligence, to target neurological diseases.