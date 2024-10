Marinus tanks on ganaxolone miss; all development ends

For a company that was running out of money, a missed phase III endpoint for its only development product knelled a death blow for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., tanking its stock by 82%. The Radnor, Pa.-based company will no longer develop oral ganaxolone for seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex, or for any other indication, as it reduces its workforce and explores strategic alternatives.