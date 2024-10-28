BioWorld - Monday, October 28, 2024
Ear, nose & throat

Ribox’s RXRG-001 cleared to enter clinic for radiation-induced xerostomia and hyposalivation

Oct. 28, 2024
Ribox Therapeutics Ltd. has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for the company’s circular RNA therapy, RXRG-001.
