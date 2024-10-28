BioWorld - Monday, October 28, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

New CYP11A1 inhibitors disclosed in Haisco patent

Oct. 28, 2024
No Comments
Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has divulged cholesterol side-chain cleavage enzyme, mitochondrial (CYP11A1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents