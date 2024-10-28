BioWorld - Monday, October 28, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Monte Rosa, Novartis have one in VAV1, sign $2.1B pact

Oct. 28, 2024
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
An old target that found new life at Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. has become the subject of a sizeable deal between the company and Novartis AG, as the pair set about developing molecular glue degraders (MGDs). Shares of Monte Rosa (NASDAQ:GLUE) closed Oct. 28 at $9.48, up $4.59, or 93.9%, on word of the Boston-based firm’s deal with Novartis to advance VAV1 MGDs, including MRT-6160, a prospect undergoing a phase I single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose study in healthy volunteers for immune-mediated conditions.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Immune Inflammatory Small molecule U.S.