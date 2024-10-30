BioWorld - Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Neurology/psychiatric

Sandboxaq partners with Michael J. Fox Foundation

Oct. 30, 2024
Sandboxaq has received a $25 million research grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) LRRK2 Investigative Therapeutics Exchange (LITE) program to advance drug candidates for Parkinson's disease (PD).
