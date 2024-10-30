BioWorld - Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

PROTAC shows promise in liver cancer models

Oct. 30, 2024
No Comments
Liver diseases are responsible for around two million deaths every year. Among them, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), particularly at late stages, presents limited therapeutic options and a dismal survival rate.
BioWorld Science Cancer Gastrointestinal