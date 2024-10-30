BioWorld - Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Cancer

Deciphera’s GCN2 activator shows activity in solid tumors

Oct. 30, 2024
Cancer cells are exposed to stress and depend on a balanced integrated stress response (ISR) to survive in the context of uncontrolled growth.
