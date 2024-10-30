BioWorld - Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Cancer

HD-10 is new PD-1/PD-L1 interaction inhibitor

Oct. 30, 2024
Researchers from Zhejiang Jieyuan Med-Tech Co. Ltd. and collaborators have reported the design and preclinical characterization of a novel series of benzylamine derivatives acting as PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors, with HD-10 being the most potent compound.
