Shanghai Huilun Pharmaceutical divulges new IRAK-4 degradation inducers

Shanghai Huilun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has synthesized proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising an E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase binding moiety coupled to an interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK-4) targeting moiety through a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, neurodegeneration, infections, autoimmune disorders, metabolic diseases, cardiovascular disorders, genetic diseases and inflammatory disorders, among others.