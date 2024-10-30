BioWorld - Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Cancer

Shanghai Huilun Pharmaceutical divulges new IRAK-4 degradation inducers

Oct. 30, 2024
Shanghai Huilun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has synthesized proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising an E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase binding moiety coupled to an interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK-4) targeting moiety through a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, neurodegeneration, infections, autoimmune disorders, metabolic diseases, cardiovascular disorders, genetic diseases and inflammatory disorders, among others.
