Astellas withdraws its EU MAA for geographic atrophy

Astellas Pharma Inc. has withdrawn its marketing authorization application from the EMA for its avacincaptad pegol intravitreal solution for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration. “The company's decision to withdraw its application followed interactions” with the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, an Astellas spokesperson told BioWorld.