Otsuka says IgAN, too, with phase III sibeprenlimab data

Oct. 29, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Visterra Inc., a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., reported positive top-line data from the ongoing Visionary phase III study of sibeprenlimab, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN).
