Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Home
Otsuka says IgAN, too, with phase III sibeprenlimab data
Otsuka says IgAN, too, with phase III sibeprenlimab data
Oct. 29, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Visterra Inc., a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., reported positive top-line data from the ongoing Visionary phase III study of sibeprenlimab, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN).
BioWorld Asia
Clinical
Immune
Monoclonal antibody
Asia-Pacific