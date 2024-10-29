BioWorld - Tuesday, October 29, 2024
BioFuture 2024: Charting the future for GLP-1s

Oct. 29, 2024
By Lee Landenberger
While there is tremendous enthusiasm for GLP-1 drugs for use in obesity, and 80% of the U.S. population is eligible to use the therapies, tremendous obstacles continue to block their access. The blockages include high prices that consumers currently cannot afford coupled with employer health plans that don’t offer the new treatments. A panel discussing the future of GLP-1s at the BioFuture 2024 conference in New York said the next five years will see enormous changes in the way these drugs are prescribed by physicians and used by patients.
