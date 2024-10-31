BioWorld - Thursday, October 31, 2024
Immune

Pfizer presents new AMPK activators

Oct. 31, 2024
Pfizer Inc. has divulged AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activators reported to be useful for the treatment of autoimmune diseases as well as inflammatory and gastrointestinal disorders.
