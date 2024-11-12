BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Hyperfine gains CE mark for MRI brain imaging software
Nov. 11, 2024
By
Shani Alexander
Hyperfine Inc. gained CE mark approval for the latest generation of its artificial intelligence-powered software for its Swoop portable magnetic resonance imaging system, under the European Medical Device Regulation.
