BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
China's GLP-1 landscape
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
PFA re-energizes afib market
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, November 13, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Owens & Minor draws FDA warning for lack of sterilization documentation
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Owens & Minor draws FDA warning for lack of sterilization documentation
Nov. 12, 2024
By
Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s Nov. 1 warning letter to Owens & Minor Inc. criticized the company for a lack of documentation that two components of convenience kits had been validated for sterilization with ethylene oxide.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
U.S.
FDA