BioWorld - Wednesday, November 13, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

​Owens & Minor draws FDA warning for lack of sterilization documentation

Nov. 12, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s Nov. 1 warning letter to Owens & Minor Inc. criticized the company for a lack of documentation that two components of convenience kits had been validated for sterilization with ethylene oxide.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. FDA