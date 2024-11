Med-tech financings up 48% to $21B through 3Q24

Med-tech companies raised $7.35 billion in the third quarter of 2024, slightly down from $7.49 billion in the second quarter but up from $6.45 billion in Q1. Through the first three quarters of the year, total funding reached $21.28 billion, marking a 48% increase compared to $14.36 billion during the same period in 2023.