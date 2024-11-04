BioWorld - Monday, November 4, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

Endevica Bio spins off Abisati to develop oral MC4 receptor agonist for weight loss

Nov. 4, 2024
No Comments
Endevica Bio Inc. has announced the spin-off of a newly created company, Abisati LLC, to develop an oral melanocortin MC4 receptor agonist, 710GO, as a weight loss therapy.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Peptide