Cancer

AZD-3470 displays robust PK/PD/efficacy relationship, antitumor activity

Researchers from Astrazeneca plc recently reported preclinical data for AZD-3470, a second-generation MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor currently in early clinical development for the treatment of patients with MTAP-deficient solid tumors (NCT06130553) and hematological cancers (NCT06137144).