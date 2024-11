Cancer

Next-generation PARP1 inhibitor shows high synergistic scores

PARP1 is critical for repairing DNA single-strand breaks. First-generation PARP1/2 inhibitors have proven effective in the treatment of tumors with mutations in the essential homologous recombination repair (HR) genes including BRCA mutations. However, hematological toxicity associated with PARP2 emphasizes the need to find second-generation compounds with better safety profiles.