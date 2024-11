Cancer

Remix’s REM-422 induces potent antitumor activity in preclinical adenoid cystic carcinoma

The c-MYB oncogene plays a key role in hematopoietic cell differentiation and proliferation. Genetic abnormalities and dysregulation of MYB have been found in several cancers, including adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) (80% of cases), making it an attractive druggable target for ACC treatment.