Cardiovascular

AAV-driven gene therapy shows promise for PLN-R14del cardiomyopathy

The PLN-R14del mutation is often tied to dilated or arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, which can progress to end-stage heart failure. Cardiac phospholamban (PLN) plays a crucial role in calcium modulation in cardiomyocytes, which is disrupted by the PLN-R14del mutation.