Neurology/psychiatric

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reports new FKBP1A ligands

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has patented rapamycin analogues acting as peptidyl-prolyl cis-trans isomerase FKBP1A (FKBP12; Rotamase) ligands reported to be useful for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, graft-vs.-host disease, cancer, sarcopenia and more.