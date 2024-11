Neurology/psychiatric

Mitochondria In Motion synthesizes new mitofusin activators

Mitochondria In Motion Inc. has identified new N-(trans-4-hydroxycyclohexyl)-6-phenylhexanamide derivatives acting as mitofusin activators and reported to be useful for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease, cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, stroke, mitochondrial myopathy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, among others.