Cancer

Acelink Therapeutics patents new Keap1/Nrf2 interaction inhibitors

Work at Acelink Therapeutics Inc. has led to the identification of Kelch-like ECH-associated protein 1 (Keap1)/Nrf2 interaction inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, lung, mitochondrial and sickle cell diseases, cardiovascular, inflammatory, neurological and renal disorders.