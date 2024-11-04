BioWorld - Monday, November 4, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Guangdong HEC Pharmaceutical describes new GTPase KRAS and mutant inhibitors

Nov. 4, 2024
No Comments
Guangdong HEC Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has reported compounds acting as GTPase KRAS and mutant inhibitors and thus reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents