BioFuture 2024: FDA eases the way for cell and gene therapy companies

Cell and gene therapy companies are the beneficiaries of positive changes along the regulatory path that the U.S. FDA is paving for them, according to a panel of executives who spoke at the BioFuture 2024 conference in New York. The agency is trying to set up cell and gene companies for success and that’s a very different agency than what it was years ago, said Paul Bresge, CEO of Ray Therapeutics Inc.