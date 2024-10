How now, tau? ‘Newer science’ shines in Lexeo Alzheimer’s data

The prospect of a gene therapy for Alzheimer’s disease has kept Wall Street steadily interested in Lexeo Therapeutics Inc., and another increment of intrigue was added when the New York-based firm offered positive interim results from the 52-week, 15-subject phase I/II study of LX-1001 for the treatment of the condition when APOE4-associated.