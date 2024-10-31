BioWorld - Thursday, October 31, 2024
Shionogi finds positive data on ensitrelvir for COVID-19

Oct. 30, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Phase III Scorpio-PEP study results showed Shionogi & Co. Ltd.’s oral antiviral ensitrelvir fumaric acid (Xocova) reduced risk of symptomatic COVID-19 infection in subjects who were exposed to the virus by infected household members.
