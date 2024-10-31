BioWorld - Thursday, October 31, 2024
Breaking News: Best of BioWorld Science: Q3See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Biogen, Neomorph pact worth $1.45B for molecular glue degraders

Oct. 31, 2024
By Karen Carey
No Comments
Two days after Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. signed a molecular glue degrader deal with Novartis AG, two other companies, Biogen Inc. and Neomorph Inc., are moving forward in the same space in a partnership worth up to $1.45 billion. Cambridge, Mass.-based Biogen and San Diego-based Neomorph will develop molecular glue degraders (MGDs) for priority targets in Alzheimer’s, rare neurological and immunological diseases, using Neomorph’s MGD platform to identify and validate novel small-molecule protein degraders.
BioWorld Science Deals and M&A Immune Neurology/psychiatric Degradation inducer Small molecule U.S.