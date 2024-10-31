Evolveimmune snags another investor, inks $1.4B Abbvie deal

Evolveimmune Therapeutics Inc. has secured its fourth big pharma investor and its first pharma development partnership in a deal with Abbvie Inc. The multitarget development deal with North Chicago-based Abbvie includes $65 million now, combined between an up-front payment and an equity investment. Branford, Conn.-based Evolveimmune is also eligible for up to $1.4 million in aggregate option fees and milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on sales of products that are optioned by Abbvie.