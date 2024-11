Lexicon diabetes drug didn’t get much love from FDA adcom

The second time around wasn’t lovelier for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. as it once again made its case before the U.S. FDA’s Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee for Zynquista (sotagliflozin) as an adjunct to insulin to improve glycemic control in people with type 1 diabetes and mild to moderate chronic kidney disease.